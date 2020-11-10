Warburg Research Analysts Give Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) a €10.00 Price Target

Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) has been assigned a €10.00 ($11.76) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 70.94% from the company’s current price.

SHA has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.40 ($7.53) price objective on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €7.00 ($8.24).

Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) stock opened at €5.85 ($6.88) on Tuesday. Schaeffler AG has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($19.69). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.17.

About Schaeffler AG (SHA.F)

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

