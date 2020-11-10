Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Warner Music Group Corp is a music-based content company. It operating segment consist Recorded Music and Music Publishing. Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists. Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights. The company operates principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and internationally. Warner Music Group Corp is based in New York. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE:WMG opened at $28.70 on Friday. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion and a PE ratio of -46.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the third quarter worth $1,028,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the third quarter worth $837,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the third quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the third quarter worth $2,736,000.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music-based content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of recorded music created by such artists.

