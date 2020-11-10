Watchman Group Inc. Sells 190 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Watchman Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $35,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $5,015,850.00. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 459,700 shares of company stock valued at $64,629,826 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $137.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

