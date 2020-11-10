Watchman Group Inc. Sells 25 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Watchman Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of Watchman Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. 140166 lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,761.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,191.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,548.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,485.68. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,816.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

