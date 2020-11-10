Watts Water Technologies, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.72 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the technology company will earn $3.72 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.45. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $383.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.25 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $112.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $118.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.20 and a 200 day moving average of $91.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $1,929,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.