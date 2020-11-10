Wedbush Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Chuy’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chuy’s’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Chuy’s’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CHUY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chuy’s from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chuy’s from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Chuy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $23.79 on Monday. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $468.43 million, a P/E ratio of -54.07 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99.

In other Chuy’s news, Director Ira L. Zecher sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $55,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,936.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 410.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 17.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter worth $159,000.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

