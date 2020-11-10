West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 43,324 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.6% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 47.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, Director Patrick J. Zenner bought 335 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.94 per share, with a total value of $31,469.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,244,661.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,921.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WST opened at $286.54 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.53 and a 1-year high of $305.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 75.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $282.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.34.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

WST has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

