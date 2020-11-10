Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westpac Banking Corp. provides a broad range of banking and financial services. The company offers general banking services to retail, commercial, and institutional customers and provides investment management and insurance. For institutional and international clients, Westpac provides working capital loans, trade financing, foreign currency loans, leveraged leasing, project finance loans, and interest rate and currency products. “

Westpac Banking stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. Westpac Banking has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2182 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.35%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 34.2% during the third quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 13,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 117.8% during the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 75,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 40,824 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 5.6% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 211,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 4.1% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 28,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, and foreign currency accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; and share trading services, and investment and insurance services.

