WestRock Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of WestRock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 6th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $40.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.31. WestRock has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in WestRock by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company's Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

