Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Trading Down 7.6%

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)’s stock price was down 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.32 and last traded at $46.50. Approximately 3,553,944 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,685,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. Barclays lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Peel Hunt started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $247.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $4,269,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,985,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,993,000 after acquiring an additional 434,159 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $5,902,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.7% during the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

