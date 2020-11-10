William Blair Comments on Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. William Blair also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $237.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PBH. TD Securities increased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $34.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $46.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBH. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 13,899.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 417,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 414,203 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 179.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 384,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 247,001 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 342,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after acquiring an additional 227,739 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 132,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 376.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 107,717 shares during the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

