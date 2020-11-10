William Blair Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) – William Blair increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Stericycle in a report released on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.12.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SRCL. Barrington Research cut Stericycle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $72.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.68, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.20. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $79.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 2.1% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,172,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,562,000 after purchasing an additional 86,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,137,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,842,000 after purchasing an additional 35,582 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,367,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,575,000 after purchasing an additional 63,384 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 941,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,718,000 after purchasing an additional 30,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 762,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,673,000 after purchasing an additional 455,473 shares during the last quarter.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

