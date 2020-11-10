William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. William Blair also issued estimates for STAAR Surgical’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Sidoti lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

STAA stock opened at $80.89 on Monday. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $83.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 505.59 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 35,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $1,902,937.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 29,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,363.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,343,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $189,128,000 after acquiring an additional 313,007 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.9% during the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 590,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,380,000 after buying an additional 32,870 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 68.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after buying an additional 152,751 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.8% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 311,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,164,000 after buying an additional 49,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter valued at $13,808,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

