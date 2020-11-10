William Blair Weighs in on Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.69) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.63). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.92.

Shares of PIRS stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $150.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.33. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.90% and a negative return on equity of 35.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 639.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

