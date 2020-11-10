Wix.com (WIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $254.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of -98.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.54. Wix.com has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $319.34.

WIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Wix.com from $220.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Wix.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Wix.com from $220.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.94.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

