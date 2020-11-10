Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MRWSY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:MRWSY opened at $10.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wm Morrison Supermarkets (MRWSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.