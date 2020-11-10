Workiva (NYSE:WK) Trading Down 6.4%

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)’s stock price dropped 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.89 and last traded at $68.00. Approximately 504,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 365,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.63.

WK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price target on shares of Workiva and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

Get Workiva alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The business had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 315,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,504,128.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $1,094,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,423.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,665 shares of company stock valued at $6,816,298 in the last three months. 14.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Workiva by 3.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Company Profile (NYSE:WK)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.