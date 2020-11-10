WPX Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 15,809 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 10,233% compared to the average daily volume of 153 put options.

WPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist upgraded WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Mizuho upgraded WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Johnson Rice downgraded WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on WPX Energy from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 126,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,133,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997,074 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPX opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. WPX Energy has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $14.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that WPX Energy will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

