WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) – Raymond James upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.90. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WSP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$87.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$101.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$99.00.

Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$90.06 on Monday. WSP Global Inc. has a 12-month low of C$59.83 and a 12-month high of C$98.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion and a PE ratio of 40.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$86.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$86.57.

In other WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) news, Director Birgit Norgaard purchased 500 shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$84.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$380,025.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

