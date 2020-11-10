WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) Given a C$105.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$105.00 target price on WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$101.00 target price on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$87.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$99.00.

Get WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) alerts:

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) stock opened at C$90.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$86.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$86.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.62. WSP Global Inc. has a 52-week low of C$59.83 and a 52-week high of C$98.12.

In other WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) news, Director Birgit Norgaard bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$84.45 per share, with a total value of C$42,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at C$380,025.

About WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.