Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on WYNN. ValuEngine upgraded Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Union Gaming Research reissued a hold rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.13.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $102.24 on Monday. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The business had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $36,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,802 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 9,036.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,355 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 16,176 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,993 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

