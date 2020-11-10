X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XFOR. Zacks Investment Research raised X4 Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised X4 Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. X4 Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of XFOR opened at $6.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $100.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a current ratio of 10.19. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

In other news, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $67,088.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Renato Skerlj sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $46,963.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,642 shares of company stock worth $297,807. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 254.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 178.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 123.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 17,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.