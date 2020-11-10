XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $111.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $111.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Shares of XPO opened at $99.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 121.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.70. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $104.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 233.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in XPO Logistics by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in XPO Logistics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in XPO Logistics by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in XPO Logistics by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

