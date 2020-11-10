XYO 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4,374.00 (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. XYO has a market cap of $3.59 million and $4,374.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, DDEX, LATOKEN and BitMart. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00024203 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.00403038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $534.68 or 0.03484114 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00030376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00023833 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

XYO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, DDEX, BitMart, DEx.top, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), KuCoin and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

