Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Barclays

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Shares of YMAB opened at $47.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $161,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 56,140 shares of company stock worth $2,292,567 over the last ninety days. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1,355.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 72,163 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,965 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

