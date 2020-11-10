Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Upgraded to Neutral by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has $26.00 target price on the local business review company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on YELP. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Yelp from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yelp from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Yelp in a report on Friday, August 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.63.

Get Yelp alerts:

YELP opened at $28.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.93 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.22. Yelp has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yelp will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,685 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $58,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,053 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $44,919.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,742.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the second quarter worth $1,640,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 2,376.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,753 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 41,986 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the second quarter worth $289,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Yelp by 61.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 60,320 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 22,889 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Yelp by 7.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,619,031 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,449,000 after acquiring an additional 109,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.