Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aphria (NYSE:APHA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aphria (NYSE:APHA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aphria Inc. produces, supplies and sells medical cannabis primarily in Canada. The company offers sativa, indica and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aphria in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC increased their price target on Aphria from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aphria in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Aphria from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.76.

APHA stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 61.56 and a beta of 2.19. Aphria has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.63 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aphria will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Aphria in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aphria in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 413.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Aphria in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

