Zacks Investment Research Downgrades frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FTDR. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of frontdoor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.57.

frontdoor stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average of $42.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.42. frontdoor has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $49.47.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 90.25%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. frontdoor’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that frontdoor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 22.7% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,901,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,888,000 after acquiring an additional 536,585 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 12.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,968,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 174.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

