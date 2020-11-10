Zacks Investment Research Lowers EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ESLOY. HSBC upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESLOY opened at $70.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $80.46.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (ESLOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.