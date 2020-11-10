Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Fresnillo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Fresnillo stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.17 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $18.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

