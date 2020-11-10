Zacks Investment Research Lowers ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ObsEva from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ObsEva presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.61.

OBSV stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. ObsEva has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $94.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts expect that ObsEva will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBSV. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in ObsEva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,862,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in ObsEva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ObsEva by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 255,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 62,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

