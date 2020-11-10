Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Water Resources, Inc. is a water resource management company. It owns and operates regulated water, wastewater and recycled water utilities. Global Water Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “

GWRS has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Global Water Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Water Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Global Water Resources stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $270.59 million, a PE ratio of 1,199.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84. Global Water Resources has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $14.99.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is currently 290.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Global Water Resources by 188.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 53.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 5.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 40,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 61,000 people in 23,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

