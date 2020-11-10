ZBG Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.29 Million (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. ZBG Token has a market capitalization of $13.67 million and $1.29 million worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZBG Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0518 or 0.00000338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZBG Token has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00024203 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.00403038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.68 or 0.03484114 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00030376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00023833 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZBG Token (ZT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,015,942 tokens. ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE.

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

ZBG Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

