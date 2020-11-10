ZCore (ZCR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,521.00

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 22.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. One ZCore coin can now be bought for about $0.0404 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $10.39, $24.43 and $50.98. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $321,032.23 and approximately $3,521.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 7,952,822 coins. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

