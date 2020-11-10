Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock Price Down 8.7% After Earnings Miss

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)’s stock price traded down 8.7% on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $36.57 and last traded at $37.78. 506,834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 191,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.38.

The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.17).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 818.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 45,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.14.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

