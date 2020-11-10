Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Smith Barney Citigroup

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target increased by Smith Barney Citigroup from $85.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Zillow Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist upped their target price on Zillow Group from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday. 140166 raised Zillow Group from a negative rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Zillow Group from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $104.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $120.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 74,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 6,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

