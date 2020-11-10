Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $85.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Zillow Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.04.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $104.59 on Monday. Zillow Group has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $120.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,076,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,861,000 after buying an additional 151,708 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,105,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 187,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,749,000 after buying an additional 114,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

