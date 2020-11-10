Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $472.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zoom Video shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Demand for the company’s cloud-native video-first platform is expected to remain solid owing to the work-from-home and online-learning wave. Easy to deploy, use, manage and scalability makes Zoom Video’s software popular among its customers. Expanding clientele is expected to drive top-line growth momentum in the near term. Moreover, the company’s expanding international presence is a key catalyst. Its efforts to eliminate the security and privacy loopholes, as well as new hardware and Zoom From Home solution’s launch, are expected to help in expanding clientele. The company’s strong free cash-flow generating ability is noteworthy. However, acute competition from the likes of Microsoft and Cisco in the video-communication space does not bode well.”

ZM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $217.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $425.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $415.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $413.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 529.79, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.40. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 64,542 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.37, for a total value of $30,423,162.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,063,305.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.74, for a total value of $2,378,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,003.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 253,816 shares of company stock valued at $111,120,613. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205,678 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,923 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 323.1% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,521,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,382 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $213,266,000. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

