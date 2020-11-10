Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zurich Insurance Group Limited is a multi-line insurance provider. It offers a wide range of general insurance and life insurance products and services for individuals, small businesses, mid-sized and large companies and multinational corporations. The Company operates in three segments: General Insurance, Global Life and Farmers. Its General Insurance segment provides property and casualty products and services for individual and commercial customers. Its Global Life segment offers life insurance, investments, savings and pensions solutions to international and expatriate investors, corporate customers and private banks. Its Farmers segment includes Farmers Re and Farmers Management Services, through which it manages the Farmers Exchanges, as well as Foremost, Bristol West and 21st Century products in the United States. Zurich Insurance Group Limited, formerly known as Zurich Financial Services Limited, is based in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of ZURVY stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.50. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.89.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zurich Insurance Group (ZURVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.