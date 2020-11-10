Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.75.

ZYME stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $52.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zymeworks news, insider Diana Hausman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $136,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,033,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 41.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 477.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,314,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 262.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.