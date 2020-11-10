Zynga Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zynga in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zynga’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZNGA. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zynga from $8.30 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Zynga from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynga currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Zynga stock opened at $7.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,949,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,497,000 after buying an additional 875,414 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 25,772,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,870,000 after buying an additional 489,963 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 10,828,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,301,000 after buying an additional 6,847,363 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,342,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,298,000 after buying an additional 19,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zynga by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,222,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $46,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,900 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $488,267.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 616,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,687,692.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 409,919 shares of company stock worth $3,545,101. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

