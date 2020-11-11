-$0.33 EPS Expected for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) to report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.36). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.03) to ($2.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Relay Therapeutics.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($6.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($5.68).

RLAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $749,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $781,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $820,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $900,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. Relay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.56 and a 52 week high of $49.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.45.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

