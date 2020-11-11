0Chain Trading 54.3% Higher Over Last Week (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $12.76 million and $342,761.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 54.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000074 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 257.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00050244 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

