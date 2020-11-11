$1.81 EPS Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to announce earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the lowest is $1.63. Acuity Brands reported earnings of $2.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year earnings of $7.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $8.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $8.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $891.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.34 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. UBS Group started coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 606.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 505,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,689,000 after purchasing an additional 433,524 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 107.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 701,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,180,000 after purchasing an additional 363,599 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,851,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $272,961,000 after purchasing an additional 355,500 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth about $24,332,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 929.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,698,000 after purchasing an additional 233,024 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AYI opened at $105.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $67.46 and a one year high of $143.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.35 and its 200-day moving average is $96.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

