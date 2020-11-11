13,483 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 15.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 135,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 13.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 65,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 442,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,843 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 23.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average is $36.08. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $2,501,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $145,698.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at $345,854.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,175 shares of company stock worth $12,060,942. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

