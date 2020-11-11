1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) General Counsel Lisa A. Mango Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 13,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $423,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,382.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ONEM opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $101.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $507,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 190,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,044,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

