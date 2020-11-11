-$2.24 EPS Expected for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will post ($2.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.96). Humana reported earnings of $2.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 198.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year earnings of $18.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.51 to $19.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $21.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.70 to $22.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.13.

HUM opened at $430.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. Humana has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $474.70. The firm has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,056,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,293 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,913,000 after acquiring an additional 724,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,438,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,435,158,000 after acquiring an additional 627,841 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,712,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Humana by 569.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 342,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,835,000 after acquiring an additional 291,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

