-$2.24 EPS Expected for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to post earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.40) and the highest is ($1.96). Humana posted earnings per share of $2.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 198.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full year earnings of $18.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.51 to $19.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $21.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.70 to $22.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. Humana’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,841,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,900,962,000 after purchasing an additional 403,026 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,056,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,293 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,913,000 after purchasing an additional 724,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Humana by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,446,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,823,000 after purchasing an additional 167,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Humana by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 610,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $430.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $420.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. Humana has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $474.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

