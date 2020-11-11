$3.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.36 and the highest is $3.64. Amgen reported earnings of $3.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year earnings of $16.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.89 to $16.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $16.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.84 to $18.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.77.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 111,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,409,000 after purchasing an additional 53,056 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN opened at $241.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.75 and its 200-day moving average is $239.03. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

