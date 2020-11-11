$3.90 EPS Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to post earnings of $3.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.36. Jones Lang LaSalle posted earnings of $6.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $8.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $12.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $133.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.36. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $78.29 and a 52-week high of $178.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 578,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,804,000 after buying an additional 11,904 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 127,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

